Lawmakers create study committee to study Indiana booze laws

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A revamp of Indiana’s alcohol laws is one of the major issues that Statehouse leaders are picking for further study in the coming months.

The Legislative Council announced on Thursday the subjects they plan to give a closer look to this summer and fall including lead contamination, the placement of concentrated animal feeding operations and government regulation of short-term rental websites such as Airbnb.

But a study of the state’s arcane alcohol laws may generate the most public interest. It comes in the wake of a charged debate last session over whether convenience stores should be able to sell cold beer.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate GOP leader David Long say they plan to appoint an alcohol study committee chairman who isn’t a lawmaker.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.