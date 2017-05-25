Indiana sues 2 former school administrators for $3M

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Attorney General’s office is suing two former Munster school administrators for more than $3 million.

The office filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Lake Circuit Court against former Munster Superintendent William Pfister and former Assistant Superintendent Richard Sopko. The suit alleges the pair misappropriated, illegally retained or fraudulently obtained public funds.

A State Board of Accounts report in June accused the men of receiving more than $850,000 in overpayments to their annuities, salary and stipend, and other items between 1999 and 2014.

The men’s attorney says his clients believed the school board approved the payments.

The state is seeking a combined $3.3 million to cover the loss to the schools, costs of a state audit and damages.

The suit also names companies that insured the administrators during their tenure.

