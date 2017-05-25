Divers searching for fisherman in Lakeside Park pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Rescue crews are searching Lakeside Park pond for a man who was fishing there Wednesday but never returned home.

First responders were first called to the pond at Lakeside Park around 2 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a man down by the shore. When a crew arrived at the pond, they found no victim. It’s not clear if crews searched the water then.

The man then never returned home, according to authorities. His fishing pole was found propped against a guard rail near the pond.

A Fort Wayne Fire Department rescue crew returned to the pond around 9 a.m. Thursday. A diver was sent into the water around 10 a.m.

Three blocks south, a man’s body was found floating in the Maumee River near the Tecumseh Street bridge early Thursday. Officials do not believe the two incidents are related.