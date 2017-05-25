Developers of GE campus to make announcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) What’s being termed a “special announcement” from the developer of the GE campus will be made early Thursday evening at Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s Annual Meeting which takes place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum.
Back in February it was announced Cross Street Partners would buy and develop the sprawling 31-acre campus located just south of downtown that was once home to Fort Wayne’s largest employer. The redevelopment project is estimated to cost $300 million and include residential, retail, educational and office space.
The buildings, some of which date back to 1893, have sat vacant since GE announced in 2014 it would close the remainder of its Fort Wayne operations.
