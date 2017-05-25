Developers of GE campus to make announcement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) What’s being termed a “special announcement” from the developer of the GE campus will be made early Thursday evening at Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s Annual Meeting which takes place from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum.

Back in February it was announced Cross Street Partners would buy and develop the sprawling 31-acre campus located just south of downtown that was once home to Fort Wayne’s largest employer. The redevelopment project is estimated to cost $300 million and include residential, retail, educational and office space.

The buildings, some of which date back to 1893, have sat vacant since GE announced in 2014 it would close the remainder of its Fort Wayne operations.

NewsChannel 15’s Angelica Robinson will be at the meeting and this story will be updated once details are released.

Photos: GE campus sold to developer View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The General Electric campus is shown from Broadway on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb poses with a group after a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Josh Parker, partner and principal of Cross Street Partners Eric Doden, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Rendering of a redeveloped GE campus Rendering of a redeveloped GE campus Rendering of a redeveloped GE campus Rendering of a redeveloped GE campus Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks to the media after a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. A woman snaps a photo of renderings of the GE campus after a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Rendering of a redeveloped GE campus Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb poses with a group after a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Rendering of a redeveloped GE campus Allen County Commission Nelson Peters, center, looks on at a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Eric Doden, CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., speaks at a press conference about the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. General Electric's GE Club is shown Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Some 100 people attended a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Josh Parker, partner and principal of Cross Street Partners, speaks at a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Featured speakers stand at the ready at Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb poses with a group after a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock, a leader of a task force formed to brainstorm ways to redevelop the GE campus, speaks at a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. A woman snaps a photo of renderings of the GE campus after a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson speaks at a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Joe Jordan, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, speaks at a press conference on the future of the General Electric campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. A man snaps a photo of renderings of the GE campus after a press conference on the future of the GE campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Details of a planned sale of Fort Wayne's GE complex are announced at a February 13, 2017 news conference.