FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There were only a people more excited about the Carroll girls tennis regional title than the players – their dads.

The Chargers earned the 5-0 victory over Adams Central a secured a spot in semi-state for a second straight year. Their mothers took a picture with the Sectional Trophy last week and now it’s their fathers turn to get this photograph.

They will face the winner of Delta and Marion on Saturday at Delta.

@carrollchargers The moms got a pic with the Sectional Trophy… so, of course, the dads get the Regional Champs pic 😂😂😂😂 (Who gets the semi-state pic??) pic.twitter.com/3QMt7Zx28J — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) May 25, 2017