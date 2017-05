FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The body of a man was reportedly spotted floating in the Maumee River early Thursday.

Rescue crews were called around 9 a.m. Thursday to the Tecumseh Street bridge east of downtown Fort Wayne for a possible rescue. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 a man was spotted floating in the Maumee River near the bridge.

An officer on the scene said the victim was dead.

Crews are working with recover the body. Boats and divers had been requested.

The bridge was closed to traffic.