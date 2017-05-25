$25k donation made from Dragon Boat Races

The information for the following story was provided by The City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE – Mayor Tom Henry and leaders of the Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races presented a check for $25,000 to the Parkview Foundation Thursday morning. The money was raised from last year’s Dragon Boat Races. The funds will go to the Patient Care Assistance Fund which will help meet many needs of patients and families at the new Parkview Cancer Institute.

“The Parkview Foundation is a community partner committed to making a lasting and meaningful difference for individuals and families in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana,” said Mayor Henry. “We’re fortunate to have organizations like the Parkview Foundation that works each day to enhance the quality of life for those experiencing challenges.”

The mission of The Foundation of Parkview Health is to inspire the generous spirit of the community that brings gifts of healing and comfort to everyone Parkview serves. Every gift made through the Parkview Foundation is used to benefit patients and families on the care received at Parkview locations.

The 2017 Dragon Boat Races event will take place on Saturday, June 24 at Headwaters Park West. Anyone interested in participating in the event or being a sponsor may visit http://www.riverfrontfw.org/dragonboatraces for more information.

Dragon Boat Races are presented by the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council, Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department and Riverfront Fort Wayne to provide an opportunity for the public to enjoy the outdoors, our rivers and all that Fort Wayne has to offer.

Dragon Boat Racing is a sport that combines rich Chinese traditions, competition, teamwork and fun. Often, dragon boats are emblazoned with bright colors, dragon scales and a dragon head and tail. Typical dragon boats are 46 feet long and feature 20 paddlers, a drummer, and a steersman. During the course of the race, the job of the drummer is to keep an effective beat in order to synchronize the paddlers. Actual races are usually between 200-2000 meters and can last up to 10 minutes.