Vince Edwards returning to Purdue for senior season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Vince Edwards will be back for his senior season with the Purdue Boilermakers the standout forward announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Edwards averaged 12.6 points and 5 rebound a game as a junior.

Wednesday was the final day underclassmen who hadn’t hired an agent could withdraw from the NBA Draft. Edwards was expected to go undrafted and joins Isaac Haas as Purdue players who tested the draft process this off-season only to return. Homestead grad Caleb Swanigan has not announced his decision as of this time.