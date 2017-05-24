TinCaps fall to Whitecaps in 10 innings

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), 2-1, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

West Michigan (30-14) first baseman Blaise Salter ripped a bases-loaded single to left field to score Anthony Pereira for the win. He then ripped his jersey off, displaying his bare chest, in center field in celebration.

Fort Wayne (17-28) had plenty of opportunities but went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

The TinCaps had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth when first baseman Brad Zunica and catcher Marcus Greene Jr. strung together back-to-back doubles.

On his 20th birthday, left-hander Logan Allen blanked the Whitecaps for 5 1/3 innings. But with one in the sixth, West Michigan’s number three hitter Jake Robson bunted for a hit, stole second, and scored on a Salter single.

Allen went six innings with six strikeouts and no walks, allowing five hits.

Jason Foley threw two scoreless frames to earn the win. Blake Rogers tossed a perfect ninth, but was on the hook in the 10th. Pereira led off with a single. Cam Gibson then hit a one-out double. After Robson was intentionally walked, Salter sent everyone home.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had two hits, extending the Midwest League’s longest active on-base streak to 19 games.

Next Game

Wednesday, May 24 @ West Michigan (11 a.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Mason Thompson (Debut)

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Alfred Gutierrez (4.18)

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com , TuneIn