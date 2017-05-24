TinCaps blanked by West Michigan on Wednesday afternoon

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps managed just five hits on Wednesday morning-turned afternoon in a 5-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers) at Fifth Third Ballpark.

West Michigan (31-14) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning without a hit to the outfield. Danny Woodrow led off with a bunt single. Woodrow used his speed to steal second base with Cam Gibson at the plate. Gibson then walked to put runners at first and second. Jacob Robson followed with a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Woodrow scored from third base, Gibson moved to third, and Robson advanced to second on a Blaise Salter sacrifice fly to right field for a 1-0 Whitecaps lead. Josh Lester followed with a sac fly to left that scored Gibson to extend the West Michigan advantage to 2-0.

The Whitecaps added to their lead in the fourth. Lester led off with a triple. After Cole Bauml struck out, Anthony Pereira singled to left field, scoring Lester to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, with Drew Longley on second base, Pereira at third, and one out, TinCaps catcher Webster Rivas made an errant throw on a pickoff attempt, allowing Pereira and Longley to score, stretching the West Michigan edge to 5-0.

Fort Wayne (17-29) had trouble figuring out West Michigan starting pitcher Alfred Gutierrez (W). The right-hander allowed just three hits in seven scoreless innings, while striking out seven batters and walking none.

TinCaps 19-year-old starting pitcher Mason Thompson (L) struck out four batters in four innings on the mound but allowed three earned runs in his Midwest League debut. Thompson is tabbed by MLB.com as the Padres’ No. 21 prospect.

Jim McDade, also making his TinCaps debut, followed after Thompson with four scoreless innings. The right-hander, who was signed by the Padres as a free agent last June, struck out four and didn’t walk any.

Fort Wayne designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning. He has reached base in 20 consecutive games. It’s the longest active on-base streak in the Midwest League and tied for the fifth longest in the league this season.

