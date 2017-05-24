Swanigan to work out for Knicks as NBA deadline looms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Underclassmen who have not signed with an agent have until Wednesday to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft if they want to retain their college eligibility – and Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan is using every hour.

Swanigan tells WANE-TV he’s in New York. He is scheduled to work out for the Knicks on Wednesday.

Swanigan reportedly worked out of the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Swanigan also worked out for the Pacers last Monday.

The Homestead grad is coming off a spectacular sophomore season at Purdue where he was named A.P. First Team All-American.