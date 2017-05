FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The heavy rain is causing flooding throughout the area. Police have closed a number of intersections because of dangerously high water levels.

Here’s the list of intersections they’re asking everyone to avoid:

Lafayette & East Wildwood

Lafayette & Oxford

South Anthony & East Creighton

Osage & Burgess

Viewers can share their flooding photos by sending them to photos@wane.com.