Public safety officials address Speedway security concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Several police departments involved with Sunday’s 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 issued a statement Wednesday to answer questions they’ve received regarding security efforts before and the day of the race.

Concerns have risen following this week’s attack in Manchester, England that killed 22 people and injured nearly 120 more.

The Speedway Police Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police released the following statement:

There is a comprehensive security plan in place for pre-race and race day events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Part of a good plan is not sharing specific details that could educate the very element that seeks to do harm. For that reason public safety personnel will not speak about components of our security plan, other than to share that each person visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is part of the security plan by being extra eyes and ears. As always, patrons are encouraged to be vigilant, and as we constantly remind the public; if you “See Something, Say Something.” We would rather investigate a tip that turns out to be false than have a visitor dismiss something unusual and say nothing.

Rules and regulations regarding what can and can’t be brought into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway can be found here.