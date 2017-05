FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was in Fort Wayne on Tuesday night, serving as the keynote speaker at the 44th annual Gourmet Dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of northeast Indiana.

Favre was the first NFL quarterback to throw for over 500 touchdowns and 70,000 yards. He played 20 seasons in the league – 16 with the Packers.

He’s the only player to win the MVP award three consecutive years. He led the Packers to a win in Super Bowl XXXI.