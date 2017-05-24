Northrop claims program’s 25th regional title in girls track

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop figuratively and literally ran away from the competition Tuesday night at Indiana Wesleyan’s track complex as the Bruins captured the program’s 25th regional title in dominant fashion.

Northrop tallied 107 points as a team while Homestead came in second with 61. Wayne was third at 38.5 while DeKalb and Carroll tied for fourth with 36 points apiece.

The 25 regional titles are by far the most by one program in the state of Indiana – Warren Central came into the night in second place with 15 regional titles in program history.

The state meet is set for Saturday, June 3 in Bloomington.

Click here for full results from the regional meet.