Mike Eshbach headed to Wawasee as football coach

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – Mike Eshbach has been tabbed as the new head football coach at Wawasee High School.

Eshbach has been the head coach at Eastside the last nine years. The Blazers posted an overall record of 46-49 under Eshbach, but had won the NECC small school division title each of the last three seasons going 22-10 overall during that span.

Eshbach replaces Josh Ekovich, who spent the last four seasons leading the Warriors. Ekovich, a former player at Saint Francis, led his teams to an overall record of 18-22 including a 4-6 mark last fall.