FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne senior shortstop Jackson Boyce has been named to the 2017 All-Summit League Baseball Second Team. The team, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches, was announced on Tuesday (May 23).

Boyce started all 52 games for the ‘Dons in 2017, hitting .318 with 61 hits, four home runs and 30 RBI. He led the Summit League in stolen bases with 23 swipes. His .441 on base percentage ranked second in the conference. He began the season with a 37-game on base streak.