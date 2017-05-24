Irish QB turned QB coach Rees in Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Notre Dame Club of Fort Wayne held its annual golf outing and silent auction Tuesday at Cherry Hill Golf Club and former Irish quarterback/current Irish quarterback coach Tommy Rees was the featured speaker during dinner.

Back in January Rees was named Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach. He served as an offensive assistant for the San Diego Chargers during the 2016 season as began his coaching career the year before at Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant.

As a player, Rees started 30 of the 45 games he played in for the Irish. He threw for 7,351 yards with 61 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.