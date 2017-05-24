Evaluations of man accused of eating girlfriend sought soon

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana prosecutor says he expects to soon see mental competency evaluations of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend and eating parts of her body.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told the News and Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ri7DI2 ) Wednesday he expects the evaluations of Joseph Oberhansley of Jeffersonville to be filed and submitted to his office any day now.

Oberhansley currently faces a June 12 trial date on charges of murder, rape and abuse of a corpse in the September 2014 slaying of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton of Jeffersonville. However, Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael on March 28 granted defense attorneys’ request for a competency evaluation to be conducted by three psychologists or psychiatrists.

Once the evaluations are completed, Carmichael will likely schedule a competency hearing.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.