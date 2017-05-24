Council approves riverfront development contracts, construction set for July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As expected, Fort Wayne City Council approved multiple contracts for first phase of riverfront development.

The more than $17.1 million in awarded contracts cover a range of projects.

The most expensive is just over $3 million for a concrete dock wall and the foundation for the tree canopy trail. The contract was awarded to Kenny Construction Company and was the lowest bid by three companies.

The landscaping contract was awarded to Dave Harlow Enterprises for $2.49 million.

Demolition, excavation, and site work will be handled by Crosby Excavating. The contract, for $2.4 million, was the lowest of two bids by more than $2.2 million.

Other contracts include electrical and HVAC work, roofing, and delivery of steel.

There was no opposition to any of the contracts voted on by council Tuesday.

The approval will allow construction to begin this summer and should taken approximately 18 months to complete.

Phase one construction costs are being paid for by money from the city’s Legacy Fund, Regional Cities Initiative money, and private donations.

Future funding for phase 2 and 3 is being considered through a tax increase.