Carroll, Leo win on Tuesday, will meet in softball sectional title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 12 Leo defeated East Noble 10-0 in five innings while Carroll topped Snider 17-2 in five in sectional softball semifinal action Tuesday night at Carroll High School.

The Lions and Chargers will now meet in the sectional title game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SECTIONALS

4A AT CARROLL H.S.

4A: LEO 10 EAST NOBLE 0 (F-5)

4A: CARROLL 17 SNIDER 2 (F-5)

4A AT HOMESTEAD H.S.

4A: NORTH SIDE 0 HUNTINGTON NORTH 21 (F-5)

4A: SOUTH SIDE 0 HOMESTEAD 10 (F-5)

3A AT LAKELAND H.S.

3A: WAWASEE 9 WEST NOBLE 0 (F)

3A: TIPPECANOE VALLEY 10 FAIRFIELD 17 (F)

3A AT ANGOLA H.S.

3A: GARRETT 4 BISHOP DWENGER 14 (F)

3A: BISHOP LUERS 0 CONCORDIA 10 (F)

3A AT NORWELL H.S.

3A: HERITAGE 3 MISSISSINEWA 2 (F-13)

2A AT WESTVIEW H.S.

2A: CENTRAL NOBLE 10 EASTSIDE 2 (F)

2A AT ADAMS CENTRAL H.S.

2A: BLUFFTON 0 WOODLAN 1 (F)

2A AT OAK HILL H.S.

2A: NORTHFIELD 0 NORTH MIAMI 6 (F)

2A: SOUTHWOOD 1 OAK HILL 6 (F)

1A AT BETHANY CHRISTIAN H.S.

1A: TRITON 8 LAKEWOOD PARK 9 (F)