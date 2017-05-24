Caleb Swanigan heading to NBA, skipping final two years at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead graduate and first team All-American Caleb Swanigan is skipping his final two seasons at Purdue and staying in the NBA Draft the Homestead grad announced Wednesday, the final day players could withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Swanigan, who was eligible to return since he did not hire an agent, averaged 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for the Boilersmakers in 2016-17.

Both Vince Edwards and Isaac Haas tested the draft process but ultimately returned to Purdue.

This marked the second year in a row Swanigan tested NBA waters – he declared for the draft after his freshman season only to return.

Swanigan is projected as a late first round to mid-second round pick.