Budweiser, AAA join to offer free tows home to fight drunk driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) In an effort to reduce drunken driven this Memorial Day weekend, AAA and Budweiser have joined to offer free rides and tows to Fort Wayne residents.

Tow to Go will offer rides from AAA drivers and tows of vehicles from local tow trucks, for free. The service will be offered anytime Friday, May 26 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

“The Tow To Go program is an effective way to promote the use of Designated Drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Katja Zastrow, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roads safe.”

AAA has projected that nearly 35 million drivers will hit the road this Memorial Day weekend – the highest number in 12 years. With that many motorists on the road during a weekend when some celebrate with alcohol, the recipe for danger exists.

The Tow To Go program was created in 1998 and has removed more than 24,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest.

Anyone in need of a ride home Memorial Day weekend can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Additional details about Tow to Go:

Confidential local ride to a safe location within 10 miles

The AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home

Free and available to AAA members and non-members

Tow To Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend only)

Tow To Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions

Visit http://www.AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability throughout 2017