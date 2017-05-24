Alabama inmate fights to halt execution, ‘won’t give up’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who has had seven executions postponed is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Thursday.

Tommy Arthur maintains innocence, but concedes in a phone interview from prison his hopes of winning another reprieve are diminishing. Still, the 75-year-old Arthur says he “won’t give up.”

Arthur was convicted in the 1982 murder-for-hire of Troy Wicker. Judy Wicker initially testified that a black man broke into the house, raped her and killed her husband. After her conviction, she testified that Arthur killed her husband while wearing a wig and makeup and that she paid him $10,000.

Arthur’s legal team has challenged lethal injection procedures.

A victims’ advocacy group director refers to Arthur as the “Houdini” of death row for the number of execution stays he has won.

