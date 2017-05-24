85 veterans set for D.C. trip with Honor Flight NEI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will take its 24th trip to Washington D.C. Wednesday with 85 veterans.

Three of the vets are dual war veterans and one is a triple war veteran. 11 served in World War II, 71 served in Korea, and three in Vietnam.

The waiting list for veterans to participate in an Honor Flight trip is over 600.

Takeoff is scheduled for 8:30 from the 122nd Air National Guard Base following breakfast. The veterans and their guardians will return at Fort Wayne Airport between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and members of the public are encouraged to greet them when they return home.

HFNEI will update flight status on their Facebook Page.

95% of all donations go directly towards the veterans’ trips. Honor Flight NE Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.

Since its first flight in 2009, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has taken 1,624 veterans to Washington, D.C.