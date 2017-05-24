4 hurt after semi rear-ends SUV into buggy

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Four people were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a semi rear-ended an SUV that had slowed for a horse-and-buggy along U.S. 6 in Noble County.

Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to U.S. 6 near C.R. 450 West on a report of a traffic crash there. Crews arrived to find a semi jackknifed, an SUV with rear-end damage and a buggy crashed onto its side.

According to a Noble County Sheriff’s Department crash report, a 2007 Kia Sedona driven by 69-year-old Sherry Hurlbut of Ligonier was headed westbound on U.S. 6 when it came up on a horse-drawn buggy operated by 50-year-old Orlie Fry of Ligonier. Hurlnut slowed her Kia as she approached the buggy, but a 1992 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by 38-year-old Jared Anderson of Minford, Ohio, did not see the slowed SUV and rear-ended it, the report said.

The impact pushed the SUV into the buggy, which flipped over. The SUV eventually came to rest in a field, and the semi jack-knifed on the highway as a result of rapid braking, the report said.

Fry and four passengers in the buggy were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for evaluation and treatment, police said. The department did not indicate the condition of the horse.

U.S. 6 was shut down to traffic for an hour and a half while police investigated.