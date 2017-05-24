3 injured in crash involving semi-truck, mowing crew

AURORA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people were injured when a semi-truck crashed into an Indiana Department of Transportation mowing crew along a highway in southeastern Indiana.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened Tuesday along U.S. highway 50 in Dearborn County. Investigators say the truck being driven by a 47-year-old man from Milan, Indiana, didn’t slow down or change lanes before it struck an INDOT pickup, pushing it into a tractor.

The tractor was pulling mowing equipment and all three vehicles went off the roadway.

Police say the 22-year-old Dillsboro man driving the tractor was taken by ambulance for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The semi-truck driver and the 34-year-old Versailles man driving the INDOT pickup had what were described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.



