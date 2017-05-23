Two killed in head-on crash LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a car who witnesses say was speeding died after he crashed head-on into another car early Monday afternoon according to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash took place just before 1 p.m. on State Road 9 just south of the Indiana-Michigan border.

Police say Lawrence E. Rodgers, 66, of Sturgis, Michigan was traveling south at a high rate of speed when he drove off the west side of the road. he then steered back onto the road, veered left of center and then struck a Buick driven by Edith Marie Dwight, 77, of Wolcottville.

Both Dwight and Rodgers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

