KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble is finally moving on to regionals.

The Cougars girls tennis earned their first sectional title in team history and we’re proud to honor the Cougars as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

They face Angola on Tuesday.

It’s also special the Knights had topped Central Noble in the sectional finals the last two years. They Cougars join numerous other teams at the school as they moved on to regionals.