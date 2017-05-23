The Latest: S.Korea’s Park leaves court after start of trial

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has left a Seoul court after the start of her trial for bribery and other corruption charges.

YTN television network showed female guards escorting Park, in handcuffs, to take a bus at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday. YTN later showed the bus moving to what it called a detention center near Seoul, where Park has been jailed since late March.

Tuesday was the opening session of Park’s criminal trial, which is expected to take several months. Park is to commute from the detention center to the Seoul court during the trial.

Prosecutors have charged Park with extorting money from big businesses and taking bribes from some of them in collaboration with a longtime confidante.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.