The Latest: Dems alarmed by report on Trump, intel bosses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are expressing alarm at a report alleging that President Donald Trump asked two top intelligence officials to publicly deny collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign in the 2016 election.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, says The Washington Post’s report that Trump tried to enlist the head of the National Security Agency and the national intelligence director to push the White House narrative is a “disturbing allegation” that Trump is interfering with the FBI probe.

Schiff says the officials involved should testify before Congress and lawmakers must request any memos documenting the conversations.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says the newspaper’s report Monday is an indication that Trump is trying to impede the investigation.

