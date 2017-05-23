Ted Albert tabbed to take over Indiana Tech basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Ted Albert has been named the head men’s basketball coach for the Indiana Tech Warriors, Director of Athletics Debbie Warren announced Tuesday.

“After conducting a competitive search that attracted over 140 applications, we are pleased to announce the hiring of Ted Albert,” Warren said. “We are pleased to name a man of character, with a strong passion for the game and who has earned the greatest respect from both coaches and players in the sport of collegiate basketball.”

“I could not be more thankful to join the Indiana Tech Men’s Basketball program,” Albert said. “I take on this responsibility with great pride and excitement. Our focus on student-athlete experience and development at the highest level will be a main focus of our program. I look forward to stepping into a great situation here and taking another step forward with the young men that are willing to trust and sacrifice for one another with one common goal in mind! A special thanks to Debbie Warren and the athletics department for presenting me with this amazing opportunity here at Indiana Tech! I am humbled and blessed with such an amazing situation and we can’t get started soon enough!”

Albert comes to Indiana Tech after spending 10 years at Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) foe Cornerstone University, the last six years as an assistant coach while he played for the Golden Eagles from 2006-11.

During his time in Grand Rapids he helped the team compile 164-45 record as the top assistant under head coach Kim Elders. During his time on the bench at Cornerstone the Golden Eagles won the 2015 NAIA Division II National Championship, finished as the 2017 National Runner-up, won three WHAC regular season titles (2014, ’15, ’17) and won three WHAC Tournament titles (’14, ’15, ‘17).

Albert’s main responsibilities at Cornerstone included: recruiting, post-player development, strength and conditioning and serving as the Head JV Coach for the program. He has also served as the Director of Special Projects since 2015, where he was in charge of Corporate Sponsorship fund raising for all athletics, assisted in facilitating funds for missions trips and was directly involved in raising funds for new men’s & women’s locker rooms.

Albert has served as the Director for the Cornerstone Basketball Camps since 2011 and also helped run camps at the University of Michigan from 2013-15.

He graduated from Cornerstone in 2011 with a degree in Exercise Science and is a NCCPT Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritionist. During his playing career Albert scored 443 career points and helped the team to 88-21 overall record, including the 2011 Division II National Championship.

Albert will start his duties as head coach on June 1.