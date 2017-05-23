Staff at Lutheran Hospital stage walkout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Dozens of employees of Lutheran Hospital walked out of the facility at noon on Tuesday in apparent protest of Community Health Systems rejection of a buyout bid by ten Fort Wayne physicians. The walkout lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.

Community Health Systems owns Lutheran Health Network which has healthcare facilities throughout northeast Indiana.

It’s unclear whether similar walkouts took place at other Lutheran facilities such as Dupont Hospital or St. Joseph Hospital.

Community Health Systems’ board of directors on Monday rejected a $2.4 billion offer submitted by the group of doctors. In a statement, the board said the offer was “at least $1 billion below the fair market value” of Lutheran Health Network.

Later that day, more than a hundred doctors from Lutheran Health Network walked out on an emergency meeting with Community Health Systems. The meeting was called by Dr. James Cameron, President of Lutheran Medical Staff. It was intended to mend fences between CHS and Lutheran Health Network.

NewsChannel 15’s Kelly Roberts is working to get further details regarding Tuesday’s walkout and what participants hope to accomplish.