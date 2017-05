Related Coverage Kosciusko sheriff hands over control after admitting to felony

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana sheriff accused of giving special privileges to a jail inmate in exchange for $40,000 faces sentencing. Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine reached a plea deal in April, which was when his trial on bribery and other counts was to begin. In exchange for pleading guilty to a felony intimidation charge, prosecutors agreed to drop nine other charges.

NewsChannel 15’s Holly Campbell is at the sentencing and this story will be updated/