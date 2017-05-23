Semi crash restricts traffic on I-69N overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Traffic on northbound I-69 was slowed as police worked a semi crash overnight.

Two trucks apparently collided around 12:45 Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the 303 milemarker, north of W. Jefferson Blvd. and south of Illinois Road.

One semi had damage on its cab, the other had a damaged trailer. Debris was scattered across the two right lanes, which were closed to traffic. The left lane remained open.

The crash happened next to a sign reading “watch for stopped traffic.” Construction crews were working on the Bass Road bridge over I-69, about two miles north of the crash site, at the time of the incident.