Raid in Whitley County nets 8 arrests

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A raid last week by police in Whitley County resulted in eight arrests and the discovery of what appeared to be a methamphetamine production operation. Officers found what was described as a “substantial quantity” of meth, drug paraphernalia and ingredients used to make the drug.
The raid, conducted by the Whitley County Drug Task Force, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police, took place on May 17 and 18 at 4145 West Plattner Road in rural Columbia City.
According to a news release from Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler, four of the eight were charged with the following felonies in Whitley Circuit Court:
- Chadwick L. Sweet – Manufacturing methamphetamine, dealing in meth and being a habitual offender
- Lynn D. Pressler – Manufacturing methamphetamine and dealing in meth
- Elizabeth Sweet – Aiding in manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance
- Austin Murphy – Aiding in dealing methamphetamine
The other four appeared in Whitley Superior Court on a range of charges from visiting a common nuisance to possession of methamphetamine.