Man seriously hurt in apparent motel parking lot shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was seriously hurt when he was apparently shot in a motel parking lot overnight.

Police were called to Motel 6 near the intersection of W. Coliseum Blvd. and Goshen Road just before midnight Monday night.

A man was found in the parking lot, apparently shot. He was taken to a hospital seriously hurt.

A car parked next to the motel had multiple apparent bullet holes in the windshield. Bullet casings were visible in the parking lot near Liberty Diner.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 no arrests have been made. No suspect information was available.