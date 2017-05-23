Indiana hunters take 3rd-highest number of turkeys

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana wildlife officials say Indiana hunters took more than 13,000 wild turkeys during this spring’s turkey hunting season.

The state Department of Natural Resources says that’s a seven percent increase from last spring and the third-highest spring turkey harvest on record for the state.

The DNR says the annual statewide turkey harvest has leveled off since 2010’s peak of nearly 14,000 birds taken that spring. The agency says that recent annual spring harvests have ranged from about 11,000 to 12,000 birds.

This year’s youth turkey hunting season was April 22-23, followed by the regular spring turkey season from April 26-May 14.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.