Former Kentucky church treasurer ordered to pay $201,000

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A former church treasurer in western Kentucky has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and she must pay back more than $201,000 taken from the church.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Delanie L. Tillman, former treasurer of the Greater Norris Baptist Church, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. The agreement says Tillman made unauthorized wire transfers and wrote unauthorized checks from the Henderson County church’s funds from 2004 to 2014.

Tillman was sentenced in Owensboro on Monday by Chief Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn says the plea agreement ensures Tillman “will pay back every penny that was not hers to take.” Tillman was charged in an 11-count indictment.

The case was investigated by Henderson Police and the FBI.