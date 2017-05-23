Family of Indiana man who died after Taser use files suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of an Indiana man who died after police repeatedly used a Taser on him claims in a federal lawsuit that his constitutional rights were violated in what it calls a “brutal and deadly assault.”

The complaint filed Tuesday in Indianapolis says 30-year-old Charlie Todero had done nothing to provoke the officer who shocked him with a Taser 16 times in May 2016 in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis.

The Taser incident occurred shortly after Todero left his father’s funeral.

The suit says the 30-year-old died two weeks later following numerous heart attacks, organ failure and other complications caused by the Taser use.

It says Todero was subjected to excessive force, violating his Fourth Amendment rights.

Greenwood attorney Krista Taggart says the city denies all of the suit’s claims.

