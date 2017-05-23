Driver of crashed mortuary van charged with drunken driving

Associated Press Published:
Photo provided by Indiana State Police.

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (AP) — State police say the driver of a mortuary services van involved in crash along Interstate 70 in western Indiana faces drunken driving and other charges.

Police said Tuesday that 49-year-old Matthew J. Fitzthum of Clinton is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving.

Police say a minivan driven by Fitzthum went off the roadway May 16 and struck a tree near Cloverdale, about 40 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Fitzthum was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Another vehicle was called to transport a body that Fitzthum’s vehicle had been transporting.

Police say a toxicology screen at the hospital showed Fitzthum had a blood-alcohol content of 0.273.

Fitzthum doesn’t have a published telephone number and he could not be reached for comment.

