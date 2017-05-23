Council approves new trash collection contract, raises rates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City Council approved a new trash collection contract with Red River Waste Solutions which means residents will be paying more in 2018. Tuesday Councilors voted unanimously for the seven year contract.

The company out of Austin,Texas won the garbage and recycling collection contracts by having the lowest bid out of five other companies. Republic Services, which is based in Fort Wayne, won the recycling processing and landfill disposal contracts.

For the first time in 11 years, the rates will increase throughout the city. The rate for single family homes from is going from $9.95 per month to $12.00 per month. The multi-family home rate is going from $19.90 per month to $24.00 month.

The new rates take effect Jan. 1.