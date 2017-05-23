16 Great Danes, German Shepherds rescued from ‘unsanitary’ breeding operation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than a dozen Great Danes and German Shepherds were rescued from an “overcrowded and unsanitary” breeding operation at a farm in a nearby county.

Last week, Indiana State Board of Animal Health officers were called to an unspecified property by local law enforcement. The dogs, many emaciated and all in need of care, had likely never been out of their kennels, according to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Director Amy Jo-Sites.

The Fort Wayne shelter was called to remove 16 Great Dane and German Shepherd dogs. They were brought to Animal Care and Control for evaluations.

“After being told and then seeing first-hand the conditions these dogs were housed in, we couldn’t walk away and ignore it just because they weren’t in Allen County,” said Sites. “Our supporters expect us to do something. It was quickly apparent many of these dogs had never been out of their kennels.”

The dogs are being medically and behaviorally evaluated to determine their needs and potential challenges for an adopter. Fourteen dogs were considered emaciated. Several dogs will need advanced medical treatment, officials said. They have received basic preventative vaccinations and given an initial medical exam, and their progress will be measured.

When the dogs are deemed both behaviorally and medically healthy, they will be spayed or neutered and ultimately placed for adoption.

“We have already reached out to a partnering shelter who has taken four of the younger German Shepherd dogs,” said Sites. “Though these dogs have created an unforeseen drain on our medical donations, we are getting them the services they desperately need to be given their first chance at a real life in a loving home.”

Animal Care and Control is accepting donations for the medical expenses incurred to rehabilitate and place the dogs. Donations can be made to the medical fund online at http://www.fwacc.org, by mail or during business hours at 3020 Hillegas Road.

The owner of the dogs agreed to bring her dog ownership and breeding activities into compliance with state law, according to a news release.