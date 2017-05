NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A motorized watercraft restriction on the West Lakes chain in Noble County will remain in effect at least through the Memorial Day weekend according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The West Lakes chain is made up of Waldron, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Jones lakes.

The restriction banning the use of motorized watercraft was put in place on May 12 because of high water due to heavy rains and other factors.