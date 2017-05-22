Trine hopes to ease nerves before heading to DIII National Championship

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine knows there will be butterflies. The Thunder are trying get them to the fly in the same direction.

They are heading to the DIII National Softball Championship in Oklahoma City for the first time in three years. Trine faces Amherst on Thursday at 11 A.M.

The lone senior that has played on this stage, Catherine Porter was overwhelmed with nerves as a freshman. She knows what to expect now and the catcher is a leader on this team. Porter is using her experience to the ease their nerves.