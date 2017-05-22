Toscani Pizzeria to close after more than 11 years in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After more than 11 years in Fort Wayne, Toscani Pizzeria will close their doors. Restaurant officials made the announcement on Facebook Monday night.

“To our Toscani friends and family, it is with mixed emotions that we share the following news. Toscani Pizzeria will be closing. After 11 1/2 years in downtown Fort Wayne, we decided it was time. We want you to know how much we appreciate your support and friendly faces. You have been with us for the many ups, and the few downs. Thanks for everything.”

Toscani Pizzeria’s last day will be Saturday June 10.