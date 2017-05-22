TinCaps open road swing with 12-2 loss

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), 12-2, in the opener of their four-game series at Fifth Third Ballpark on Monday night.

After a 4-0 win at home against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) on Sunday, Fort Wayne couldn’t carry that momentum on the road.

The Whitecaps (29-14) raced out to an 11-0 lead with two runs in the first, an eight-run second, and another in the third. West Michigan powered its way with three home runs, including a pair of three-run shots in the second.

Reggie Lawson (L), 19, made his Midwest League debut as the TinCaps starter. After retiring two of the first four batters he faced, he wound up allowing a two-out bloop, two-run single in his opening inning. He yielded two runs and left with one out and two on base in the second.

Spenser Watkins blanked the TinCaps (17-27) for seven innings. Fort Wayne finally scored a run in each the eighth and ninth innings against the Whitecaps’ bullpen.

Catcher Marcus Greene Jr. and left fielder Nate Easley both finished with two hits and an RBI. Meanwhile, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. It’s the ninth longest streak in the MWL this year.

Next Game

Tuesday, May 23 @ West Michigan (6:35 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Logan Allen (1.80 ERA)

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Eudis Idrogo (2.49)

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com , TuneIn