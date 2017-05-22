The Latest: Trump budget envisions cuts totaling $1.7T

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s budget plan envisions cuts totaling $1.7 trillion over 10 years in so-called mandatory programs.

People familiar with the plan say that includes cuts to pensions for federal workers and higher contributions toward those pension benefits. Also targeted for cuts are refundable tax credits paid to the working poor.

Those familiar with the plan are not authorized to discuss it by name and request anonymity.

The budget expected to be rolled out Tuesday would drive millions of people off of food stamps. The food stamp cuts would total more than 25 percent over a decade.

Also facing cuts are benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.