Positively Fort Wayne showcases a foster family

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Over the last 16 years Regenia Jones and her family have fostered more than 60 children. Two of them are Kianna Sheikh and Tawhana Hairston.

About 10 years ago both girls were removed from their home.”We didn’t have enough food and were kind of being abused by my mother’s boyfriend and the house was dirty and it wasn’t good to live in,” said Kianna, the oldest of the girls. “I cried a lot,” said Tawhana, the youngest. “I just wanted to go home.”

Both girls were placed into Jones’ foster care. She and her family worked with them and their mother Viola Chandler. “Losing my girls was the worst thing that ever happened to me,” said Chandler. “She worked hard to get children back,” said Jones. “That’s what it’s all about. You go into fostering know the goal is reunification with the biological families.”

The Indiana Department of Child Services website has information on foster care programs. A display called the Heart Gallery is also set up in Fort Wayne in the gallery of The Summit at 1025 West Rudisill Boulevard, the former site of Taylor University.