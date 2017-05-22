Police say homeowner fatally shot burglar during break-in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Evansville homeowner fatally shot a man who was trying to break into his house.

Evansville police say officers were called to the neighborhood east of the southwestern Indiana city’s downtown about 4 a.m. Sunday, where they found a 25-year-old man wounded with a gun underneath him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where the county coroner’s office says he died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The homeowner told investigators the man was wearing a mask and had a gun as he crawled in through a bedroom window when the shooting happened. Police say it appears the homeowner acted within the law.

Police identified the man killed as 25-year-old Malcolm Tyler Payton of Evansville.

